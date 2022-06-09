Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians via a live broadcast at 7:00 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

This was made known by Lai Mohamed, the Minister of Information on Thursday at Abuja while talking about activities to mark June 12.

Mohammed said the broadcast will be centred on the celebration of Democracy Day on June 12th, 2022.

The minister listed some of the activities lined up for the Democracy celebration including a public lecture at the National Mosque on Friday and Jumat prayers on the same date and venue.

According to him, this will be followed by the President’s address and a church service at the National Christian Centre at 3 pm on Sunday.

There will also be a Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday morning.

Public Holiday

Lai Mohammed however did not declare Monday as a public holiday as this year’s Democracy Day falls on a Sunday.

Only the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, could make such an announcement.