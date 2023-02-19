Buhari: Tinubu Will Build On My Achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu, the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would build on his achievements should he succeed him.

Buhari made this known in a statement on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in a tweet, where he appealed to Nigerians to vote Tinubu on Saturday, February 25.

“I am not a contestant in the coming election, but my party, @OfficialAPCNg, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am calling on all of you to vote for @officialABAT. He is reliable, a true believer in Nigeria, and he will build on our achievements,” he wrote.

Buhari made this statement following the criticism that greeted Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture recent interview.

Mohammed, in a live programme on TVC, had stated that the achievements of Tinubu and Buhari are inseperable.

His words: “They are inseparable (Buhari’s scorecard and Tinubu’s presidential bid). It is one thing if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was contesting on an independent platform, which is not available,” he said.

“It is a different thing if he is coming in from another party, say Labour, then he can base his campaign on what he is going to do. But if your party has spent eight years in power and you cannot tell me what they have done, why should I vote for you?

“The major beneficiary of the scorecard is the incoming president by the grace of God, that is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Why? Because Buhari is not running. Two people are the major beneficiaries, the party and its candidate.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not an independent candidate. He is running on the platform of APC. The scorecard has given us a platform to debunk certain allegations against the government and its candidate by the opposition.”