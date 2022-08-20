Buhari Tells Security Agencies To Wipe Out Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies to fight terrorists, flush them out and completely elimination in Nigeria.

President Buhari issued the order in Borno State capital at an event to mark World Humanitarian Day.

”The Men and Officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, Security Agencies, and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency,” presidential aide, Femi Adesina, quoted President Buhari.

”I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North East Region, without which the resettlement of the IDPs would not be possible.

”I, therefore, implore you not to relent in your efforts, continue to take the fight to their hideouts, and ensure they are completely eliminated.

”I also implore you to ensure adequate security for farmers in their farming activities. Agricultural activities are most needed for settlement and development of the rural areas and this can only be achieved if the farmers are sure of their safety.”

President Buhari also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies to ensure the unimpeded return of Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) in the North-East.

‘‘On this 2022 World Humanitarian Day and every other day, we stand and shall continue to stand in solidarity with humanitarian aid workers and recognize their tremendous service and sacrifice.

”We celebrate their tireless efforts to save lives, preserve human dignity, and alleviate suffering. Their selfless commitment and actions stand as an example to us all.

”We will also make sure that they have our backing by ensuring that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Social Development facilitates their work,” Buhari said.

A500-unit housing estate constructed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and 24 units of houses for primary teachers built by the Borno State Government were virtually commissioned by the President.