Buhari Sympathizes with Kaduna Over Death of Emir of Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and the people of Kaduna State over the death of Emir of Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman.

He urged them to find solace in his good works during his sojourn on earth, particularly for indigenes.

President Buhari commiserates with family members, friends, and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.

He joins the Kaduna Traditional Council in mourning the deceased, knowing that his wise contributions will be sorely missed.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

Source: VON