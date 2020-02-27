Buhari Swears-in New Members of N’Assembly Service Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in members of the National Assembly Service Commission at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The inauguration of the 12-member commission followed the approval of their appointment by President Buhari in line with Section 3(4) of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014.

The Chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, (Yobe, North East); and other members took their Oaths of Allegiance and Office before the commencement of the week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Members of the commission who took their oaths were Babagana Modu, (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); and Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South-South).

Others were Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

Speaking with State House correspondents after the inauguration of the commission, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, charged the newly-inaugurated members to hit the ground running.

Lawan expressed confidence that the qualification and experience of those appointed into the commission would be brought to bear on their work.

“You will agree with me that we have a very high quality, high caliber of people in this commission. Therefore, we expect that the commission will be very effective and efficient and time is of the essence. So, we are expecting them to work hard to ensure that they reposition the commission.

“We also expect them to work with the management of the National Assembly seamlessly. We need service delivery in this respect. Members of the National Assembly need the kind of staff and aides that will enhance our activities and performance.

“So, we are very optimistic that this crop of chairman and members of the commission will be able to turn the commission around and of course make the National Assembly perform more effectively and efficiently.”

Speaking in the same vein, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed hope that the members of the commission would “operate optimally in the interest of the National Assembly; in the interest of the country, most importantly.”

Gbajabiamila said that he looked forward to a robust National Assembly Service Commission.

