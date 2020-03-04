Buhari Swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan as New Head of the Civil Service

Buhari Swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan as New Head of the Civil Service

By
- March 4, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
14
0
Folasade Yemi-Esan

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

The swearing-in of the Head of Service took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, ahead of the commencement of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The inauguration was witnessed by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Ministers.

Folasade Yemi-Esan

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Head of Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan after the swearing-in

President Buhari had on Friday, February 28 confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Dr Yemi-Esan had been acting as the Head of Civil Service since September 18, 2019.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Court Orders Oshiomole to Stop National Functioning as Chairman of APC

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted