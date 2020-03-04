Buhari Swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan as New Head of the Civil Service

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

The swearing-in of the Head of Service took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, ahead of the commencement of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The inauguration was witnessed by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Ministers.

President Buhari had on Friday, February 28 confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Dr Yemi-Esan had been acting as the Head of Civil Service since September 18, 2019.

