Buhari Swears In 7 New Ministers Confirmed By Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting on Wednesday swore in 7 new ministers.
President Buhari administered an oath of office to the seven newly appointed ministers who were recently confirmed by the Senate.
The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber.
President Buhari then urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty that demands diligent service to the nation.
Newly appointed ministers
The newly appointed ministers are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).
BizWatch Nigeria reports that the newly appointed ministers replace those who resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices during the 2023 general elections in April.
A minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo who died on Tuesday evening, hours after meeting with President Buhari.