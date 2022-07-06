Buhari Swears In 7 New Ministers Confirmed By Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting on Wednesday swore in 7 new ministers.

President Buhari administered an oath of office to the seven newly appointed ministers who were recently confirmed by the Senate.

President @MBuhari presides over Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and Swears-In Newly Appointed Ministers at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/VeeEOcfwtk — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) July 6, 2022

The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber.

President Buhari then urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty that demands diligent service to the nation.

Serve the Nation Diligently, President @MBuhari Charges Newly Appointed Ministers; Re-assigns Four Othershttps://t.co/nRQvCPkTqG pic.twitter.com/xuiRmokWP0 — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) July 6, 2022

Newly appointed ministers

The newly appointed ministers are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the newly appointed ministers replace those who resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices during the 2023 general elections in April.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo who died on Tuesday evening, hours after meeting with President Buhari.