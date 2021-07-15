fbpx
Buhari Swears In 5 Permanent Secretaries

July 15, 2021082
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sworn in five new permanent secretaries.

The swearing-in took place right before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, although the ministries where they would be functioning have not been disclosed.

Present at the FEC meeting was Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

READ ALSO: Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity

Also present were eight ministers including that of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi as well as Power, Mamman Saleh; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Water resources, Suleiman Adamu as well as Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers attended virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

