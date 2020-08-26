Buhari Swears in 12 New Permanent Secretaries

President Muhmmadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja swore in 12 new permanent secretaries at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The president swore in the permanent secretaries ahead of the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The appointments of the permanent secretaries were announced in June by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries and their states are: Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido (Kwara); Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi); Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (Cross River); Alkali Bashir Nura (Kano); Ardo Babayo Kumo (Gombe) and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma (Anambra).

Others were: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi (Oyo); Hussaini Babangida (Jigawa); Mohammed Aliyu Ganda (Sokoto); Mahmuda Mamman (Yobe); Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (Abia) and Tarfa Yerima Peter (Adamawa).

In the same vein, the president swore in two commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) respectively.

The commissioners were: Idahagbon Henry (FCSC) and Usman Hassan (RMAFC).

Source: THISDAY