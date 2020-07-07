Buhari Suspends Nigeria’s Anti-corruption Chief Ibrahim Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

ALEDEH News gathered that the suspension will subsist until a decision is taken on his matter.

Buhari had set up a presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various corruption-related allegations leveled against the EFCC boss.

Earlier on Monday, Magu was whisked to the presidential villa, the venue of the questioning, by security operatives.

While several reports claimed he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), the secret service denied any involvement. The EFCC also stated that its boss was not arrested.

He appeared before the presidential panel and was grilled for over 6 hours. The probe continued on Tuesday.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), had recommended Magu’s dismissalin a memo to the president.

He anchored his recommendation on several grounds “ranging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

Some of the allegations include: Discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC on recovered funds; Leaking investigative reports to the media before going to court; Sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends; Shortfall of N35 billion in his declaration of recovered funds; Insubordination to the AGF; Not providing enough evidences for the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke; and Ignoring court order to unfreeze a N7 billion judgment in favour of a suspect.

In 2016, the 8th senate led by Senator Bukola Saraki declined to confirm the appointment of Magu over a DSS report which indicted him of corruption.