Buhari Suspends FEC Meetings Over Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the weekly FEC meetings until further notice.

This is coming on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus.

The Task Force also approved other additional measures including, the postponement of the meeting of Council of State scheduled for Thursday the 26th of March 2020.

Other measures taken include that all land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed to human traffic for 4 weeks effective from the 23rd of March, 2020.

Also, the presidency in a statement on Monday noted that in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately.

The presidency further directed that if and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and deployed.

An assurance was also given that at the highest level, engagements with state governors in order to ensure a collaborative and effective response to COVID19, are ongoing.

All Abuja and Lagos residents are also strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-essential outings until further advice is given.

Source: Channels TV