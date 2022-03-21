Buhari Summons Minister Of Power, Uzodimma, Economic Adviser

March 21, 2022 136

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday summoned for a meeting at the presidential villa Abubakar Aliyu; Minister of Power, Doyin Salami; the Cheif Economic Adviser and Hope Uzodimma; the Governor of Imo State.

The president is expected to discuss with the Minister of Power the erratic power supply experienced across the country in recent weeks.

Buhari also called for a meeting with Hope Uzodimma over the fresh wave of violence in the state and the chief economic adviser, over the state of the country’s economy.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, via a statement on Monday.

“The President is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy,” the statement reads.

“It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

“President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Buhari had last week apologised to Nigerians over the petrol scarcity and power outage experienced in the country.

Buhari had said the collapse of the national grid was being addressed, adding that “relief is on the way”.

“A dip in hydroelectric generation due to seasonal pressures has coincided with technical and supply problems at thermal stations,” the president had said.