fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Buhari Summons Minister Of Power, Uzodimma, Economic Adviser

March 21, 20220136
Buhari Summons Minister Of Power, Uzodimma, Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday summoned for a meeting at the presidential villa Abubakar Aliyu; Minister of Power, Doyin Salami; the Cheif Economic Adviser and Hope Uzodimma; the Governor of Imo State.

The president is expected to discuss with the Minister of Power the erratic power supply experienced across the country in recent weeks.

Buhari also called for a meeting with Hope Uzodimma over the fresh wave of violence in the state and the chief economic adviser, over the state of the country’s economy.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, via a statement on Monday.

“The President is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy,” the statement reads.

“It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

“President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Buhari had last week apologised to Nigerians over the petrol scarcity and power outage experienced in the country.

Buhari had said the collapse of the national grid was being addressed, adding that “relief is on the way”.

“A dip in hydroelectric generation due to seasonal pressures has coincided with technical and supply problems at thermal stations,” the president had said.

AMMBAN Urges Licensed Operators To Implement Operational Guidelines

About Author

Buhari Summons Minister Of Power, Uzodimma, Economic Adviser
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
April 26, 20130291

NEXIM, Ecobank Set to Finance Cashew Production in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Export Import Bank, NEXIM and Ecobank Plc., have pledged  to intervene in the cashew sector to enable the stakeholder have access to finance so tha
Read More
Lassa Fever MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
January 7, 20160217

Lassa Fever: Death Toll Rises as Outbreak Spreads to Other States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has put the number of reported cases of Lassa Fever outbreak in eight states at 76 with 35 deaths already recorded and 14 cases confi
Read More
April 26, 20130212

MNP:Airtel Assures Subscribers Of Good Customer Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of Nigeria’s Telecommunications service providers, Airtel, has stated its readiness to absorb the influx of requests from consumers who wish to port to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.