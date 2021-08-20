fbpx

Buhari Signs Off On International Coffee Agreement

August 20, 20210130
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday in Abuja, confirmed and ratified the International Coffee Agreement, 2007, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approval of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

‘“The FEC meeting had drawn a conclusion on the agreement on October 21, 2020, with emphasis on Conclusion 10, which approved the preparation of the Instrument of Ratification of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation and International Coffee Agreement of 2007.

‘“The 2007 Agreement will strengthen the ICO’s role as a forum for intergovernmental consultations, facilitate international trade through increased transparency and access to relevant information,” Shehu said.

The president’s spokesman added that the agreement would also promote a sustainable coffee economy for the benefit of all stakeholders, and particularly, of small-scale farmers in coffee-producing countries.

According to Shehu, the agreement is an important instrument for development cooperation and will provide the legal framework for core activities undertaken by the Organisation in future.

He disclosed that the Instrument of Ratification was prepared by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

NAN

