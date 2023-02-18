Buhari Signs Business Facilitation Bill Into Law

The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 and five other measures approved by the National Assembly have received the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd)assent. ,’s

President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 and Other Bills, according to a statement released on Monday by Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

The Presidency claims that this advances Section 58(4) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. the National Assembly passed the executive law.

An executive bill is a bill initiated from the executive arm of the government and transmitted to the Senate and the House of Representatives for concurrent passage. Those sponsored by lawmakers are private member bills.

The statement partly read, “The President sent the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act to the National Assembly to ensure the ease of doing business and transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria. The Act amends relevant legislation to promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria and institutionalise all the reforms to ease implementation. The business facilitation bill, among other things, applies throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The President also gave his assent to five other bills. The bills are the National Commission for Colleges of Education Bill, 2022; School of Mines and Geological Studies (Establishment) Bill, 2022; Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa (Establishment) Bill 2022; Federal College of Education (Technical), Keana Bill, (Establishment) Bill 2022; and National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2022.”

The last time Buhari signed multiple bills into law was in August 2022. They were eight.