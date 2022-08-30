Buhari Signs Aviation, Advertising Council Bills, Others

Eight measures approved by the National Assembly have received President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature. Nasiru Baballe Ila, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters provided this statement in a release.

The statement read, “His Excellency, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, assented to 8 bills recently passed by the National Assembly as detailed below:

“Civil Aviation Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006, and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in order to promote aviation safety and security, ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the law relating to civil aviation regulation in Nigeria; provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in conformity with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO); and establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety and security; ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented; and consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria.

“Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria; advise the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology; project, prepare and interpret government policies in the field of meteorology; and issue weather forecasts for the safe operation of air-crafts.”