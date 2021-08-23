fbpx

Buhari Should Not Be Seeking Grazing Reserves In 2021 – Falana

August 23, 2021
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be seeking grazing reserves in 2021.

Buhari had last week given approval for the review of 368 grazing reserves across 25 states in the country.

The spokesman to the presidential, Garba Shehu, stated that Buhari’s decision was based on the recommendation of a committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari, his chief of staff.

This is despite the federal government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which provides for ranching of livestock to address the farmer-herder crisis.

Femi Falana who was a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics queried why the president would reach the decision despite all stakeholders have agreed that open grazing is obsolete.

“With profound respect, the point has to be made that we need a united action; we need a national resolution, we need a scientific solution to this problem,” the lawyer said.

“As far as the law is concerned, the president cannot, with profound respect, be talking of looking for grazing routes in 2021 Nigeria.

”The Northern Governors’ Forum, the Southern Governors’ Forum, even Miyyeti Allah and other relevant stakeholders have come to the conclusion that open grazing is obsolete and no longer relevant.

“In this particular instance, apart from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the land in every state in Nigeria is vested with the governor on behalf of the people. The president cannot impose any land policy on the state governors.

“Under the Land Use Act, the president has no control over and outside the FCT, and I think that point has to be made very clear.

“As far back as 2018, the federal government came up with a policy called the National Livestock Transformation Plan, including ranching. This policy was adopted by the 36 governors.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

