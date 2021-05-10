‘Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity’ – Baba-Ahmed

May 10, 2021 92

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached if he cannot solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem.

Baba-Ahmed while speaking on AIT’s ‘Kakaaki’ programme on Monday said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.

He said those who have constitutional responsibility must realise that the country is in a dire state, and do something other than just talking and making promises.

He said the second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something.

“The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem, and they will resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership,” he said.

“Or, as our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off, should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people.”