fbpx
‘Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity’ – Baba-Ahmed

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

‘Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity’ – Baba-Ahmed

May 10, 2021092
'Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity' - Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached if he cannot solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem.

Baba-Ahmed while speaking on AIT’s ‘Kakaaki’ programme on Monday said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.

He said those who have constitutional responsibility must realise that the country is in a dire state, and do something other than just talking and making promises.

He said the second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something.

“The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem, and they will resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership,” he said.

“Or, as our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off, should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people.”

About Author

‘Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity’ – Baba-Ahmed
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
July 4, 20130105

NEPZA Attracts N1.5 Trillion Investment Through Trade Zones

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) on Wednesday, said it had attracted about $9.4bn (N1.5tn) worth of investment to the country through t
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 14, 2013078

Kabiru Sokoto: I Didn’t Meet With Amnesty Committee Members

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The alleged architect of the December 25, 2011 bombing of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger State, Kabiru Sokoto, on Monday refuted meeting wi
Read More
Osinbajo POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 10, 20190151

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. The meeting started around 11am at the Council Chamber
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.