fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Buhari Sets Up Board, Management of NNPC

September 20, 20210180
Buhari Sets Up Board, Management of NNPC

The board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Helming the management is Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who will serve as chairman. Buhari also approved the incorporation of the NNPC in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The statement said, “This is in consonance with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the Act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the Company.”

The corporation, once incorporated, will be christened the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, this is according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: $4.1bn loan: FG Lists 15 Infrastructure Projects Nationwide

He added that the corporation’s current Managing Director, Mele Kyari, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Other members of the board include Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West); Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East); Dr. Tajudeen Umar (North East); Lami O. Ahmed (North Central); Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South-South); and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

About Author

Buhari Sets Up Board, Management of NNPC
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 26, 20140155

LMC To Attract Foreign Based Players To Glo Premier League

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The League Management Company (LMC) has introduced an innovative scheme that is aimed at attracting players with international exposure to the Glo Premier L
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 27, 20170168

Dollar Hits One-week Low Against Major Currencies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The U.S dollar, on Friday, February 24, hit a one-week low and was set for its first week of falls in three, as worries over France’s presidential ele
Read More
July 6, 20150153

Insurance Companies Lament High Company Income Tax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s insurance operators have expressed concern over the heavy taxes imposed on them by the Companies Income Tax Amendment Act 2007 (CITA). Accor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.