Buhari Sets 2060 Target For Net-Zero Emission

November 3, 2021 240

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared that Nigeria aimed to achieve net-zero emission by 2060 through its Energy Transition Plan.

This is contrary to the 2050 deadline set by the United Nations (UN) as part of the Paris Agreement Nigerian signed in 2017.

Buhari said this while speaking at the high-level segment for Heads of State and Government at the ongoing 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, Scotland.

This is just as American billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has commended Buhari’s leadership role in restoring degraded lands in the country.

President Buhari’s speech highlighted Nigeria’s key priorities and actions to tackle climate change as well as progress on the country’s transition to low-carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement.

He said, “Nigeria is committed to net-zero by 2060.”