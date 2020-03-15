Buhari Set to Launch Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2023

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to launch the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2023

The President will also commission three other projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and parastatals under it on the same day.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Pantami disclosed this in Abuja, while inaugurating the Ministerial Central Working Committee that is Chaired by him.

Other members of the Committee include all Chief Executive Officers of parastatals under the Ministry.

The official engagements scheduled for 19th March 2020 include; Commissioning of the Communications and Digital Economy Complex; Commissioning of the Abuja Emergency Communication Center Abuja and National Emergency Toll – Free Number 112 established by the NCC and Commissioning of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training.

Other members of the committee include all Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the supervision of the Ministry.

The Minister stated that although the event is 70 percent activities of Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC but for the purpose of maintaining unity among the parastatals under his watch, there was need to collaborate and support one another to achieve success of the event.

“It is our collective responsibilities to support the Commission to ensure the programs are successful because the success of any one of us is a collective achievement and the failure of any one of us is a collective responsibility. So, let us support one another the way we did during eNigeria and make the event a success for Mr. President.” The Minister explained.

Deepen Broadband Penetration

Dr Pantami stated that the Ministers are aides of the president hence any responsibility assign to a minister is a presidential task noting that one of the key priority areas of the present administration is how to deepen the broadband penetration.

The Minister explained that, “We can not talk about digital economy without addresing the broadband penetration issue and this is the reason we want to unveil the new national broadband policy.”

The four projects are in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS for a Digital Nigeria launched and unveiled by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on 28th November 2019.

The NDEPS consist of 8 pillars namely Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills Development; Solid Infrastructure; Service Infrastructure; Digital Services Development and Promotion; Soft Infrastructure; Digital Society and Emerging Technologies and lastly Indigenous Content Development.

“Four key activities to be performed by the President is targeted at ensuring effective developmental regulation of the Nigerian ICT sector, improve broadband penetration, enhance the security of the Nation and responsiveness to emergency life treating situations and lastly empower the youths, women, people living with disabilities among others with the digital skills needed to excel in the 21st century to create potential employers in the society,” he stated.

The Minister urged members of the committee to work assiduously for the successful execution of the event.

Source: VON