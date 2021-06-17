Buhari, Service Chiefs Arrive Maiduguri Amid Tight Security

June 17, 2021 91

President Muhammadu Buhari and some service chiefs arrived Maiduguri on Thursday morning amid tight security.

Buhari and his entourage were received by the state governor, Babagana Zulum; as well as other government officials at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport around 10am.

Maiduguri, the capital of northeast Borno State, is a city that has been the centre of attacks by the Islamist group, Boko Haram over the years.

The governor, had in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The President is coming to appraise security situation in the northeast, during which he will commission some of developmental projects executed by the state government.

“The President will also commission the first phase of 10,000 houses which he generously approved and funded, for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees.”

The last time the President visited Borno was on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 when a crowd of angry residents booed him while his convoy drove through Maiduguri.