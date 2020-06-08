Buhari Sends Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem’s Nomination to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate, for confirmation as President of the Court of Appeal.

The President disclosed this on Monday in a statement via Twitter.

He said: “I have sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal, to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council”.

Source: Channels TV