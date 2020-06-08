Buhari Sends Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem’s Nomination to Senate

Buhari Sends Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem’s Nomination to Senate

By
- June 8, 2020
- in COVER, LEGAL, NEWSLETTER
18
0
Dongban-Mensem

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate, for confirmation as President of the Court of Appeal.

The President disclosed this on Monday in a statement via Twitter.

He said: “I have sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal, to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council”.

 

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

CBN Waives Guarantor Requirement for SMEs, Households Applying for its Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced this