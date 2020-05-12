Buhari Seeks Senates’ Approval for 42 Ambassadorial Nominees ( See Full List)

By
- May 12, 2020
42 Ambassadorial Nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates.

Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

He premised his request on section 171 of the constitution.

“In accordance to section 171 (2) (1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, i have the honour to forward for confirmation to the senate the under listed 42 names of nominees for career ambassadors-designate,” the president’s letter read.

“Copies of their curriculum vitae are attached herewith.”

Here is a list of the nominees:

NAMESSTATE
C. O NwachukwuAbia
A. KefasAdamawa
R. U BrownAkwa Ibom
G. A OdidiboAnambra
O. C OnowuAnambra
Y. S SuliemanBauchi
E. S AgbanaBayelsa
B. B.M OkoyenBayelsa
G. M OkokoBenue
A. M GarbaBorno
M. I BashirBorno
M. O AbangCross River
A. E AloteCross River
G. E EdokpaEdo
A. M MaduwikeEnugu
Adamu LamuaGombe
Innocent IwejuoImo
A. S AbubakarJigawa
Y. A AhmedJigawa
S. D UmarKaduna
A. A SuleKano
G. Y HamzaKano
N. RiniKatsina
Ahmed RimawaKatsina
M. ManuKebbi
I. R OcheniKogi
I. A YusufKogi
M. AbdulraheemKwara
W. A AdedejiLagos
A. U OgahNasarawa
A. A MusaNiger
N. A KoloNiger
H. O OlaniyonOgun
A. R AdejolaOgun
O. E AweOndo
O. O AlukoOsun
E. A AlatisheOsun
V. A AdelekeOyo
M. S AdamuPlateau
I. N CharlesRivers
M. IfuTaraba
B. B HammanYobe

The president also asked the senate to confirm two nominees for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and four nominees for the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Diana Okonta and Yiana Kali were nominated as executive director and non-executive director of the NDIC respectively.

Jummai Audi was nominated as chairman of the law reform commission.

Edele Chima, Bassey Dan and Mohammed Ibrahim were nominated as commissioners to serve alongside Audi.

Source: The Cable

