Buhari Seeks Senates’ Approval for 42 Ambassadorial Nominees ( See Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates.

Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

He premised his request on section 171 of the constitution.

“In accordance to section 171 (2) (1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, i have the honour to forward for confirmation to the senate the under listed 42 names of nominees for career ambassadors-designate,” the president’s letter read.

“Copies of their curriculum vitae are attached herewith.”

Here is a list of the nominees:

NAMES STATE C. O Nwachukwu Abia A. Kefas Adamawa R. U Brown Akwa Ibom G. A Odidibo Anambra O. C Onowu Anambra Y. S Sulieman Bauchi E. S Agbana Bayelsa B. B.M Okoyen Bayelsa G. M Okoko Benue A. M Garba Borno M. I Bashir Borno M. O Abang Cross River A. E Alote Cross River G. E Edokpa Edo A. M Maduwike Enugu Adamu Lamua Gombe Innocent Iwejuo Imo A. S Abubakar Jigawa Y. A Ahmed Jigawa S. D Umar Kaduna A. A Sule Kano G. Y Hamza Kano N. Rini Katsina Ahmed Rimawa Katsina M. Manu Kebbi I. R Ocheni Kogi I. A Yusuf Kogi M. Abdulraheem Kwara W. A Adedeji Lagos A. U Ogah Nasarawa A. A Musa Niger N. A Kolo Niger H. O Olaniyon Ogun A. R Adejola Ogun O. E Awe Ondo O. O Aluko Osun E. A Alatishe Osun V. A Adeleke Oyo M. S Adamu Plateau I. N Charles Rivers M. Ifu Taraba B. B Hamman Yobe

The president also asked the senate to confirm two nominees for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and four nominees for the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Diana Okonta and Yiana Kali were nominated as executive director and non-executive director of the NDIC respectively.

Jummai Audi was nominated as chairman of the law reform commission.

Edele Chima, Bassey Dan and Mohammed Ibrahim were nominated as commissioners to serve alongside Audi.

