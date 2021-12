December 14, 2021 175

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of a ministerial nominee, Mister Muazu Sambo from Taraba State.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter at the upper chamber during plenary on Tuesday.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Sambo replaces the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

Details later…