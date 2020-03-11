Buhari Seeks Ammendment to Finance Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives to seek amendments of the Finance Act recently passed by the National Assembly.

The letter was read by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary on Tuesday. In the letter, the President stated that the Act is amended so as to indicate that the new law took effect from February 1, 2020.

Another amendment the President wants is for the Act to indicate that the annual fees payable on basic good items are different from Valued Added Tax.

Source: VON