Buhari Says He Looks Forward To Strengthened Relationship Between Nigeria, US

As Joe Biden is installed as the 46th President of the United States, alongside his Vice Kamala Harris, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he looks forward to a strengthened relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

The president stated this in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

Buhari said that he hopes that both countries can work together to help Nigeria tackle major issues bedeviling the country.

He said, “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for the strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties, and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”