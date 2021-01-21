fbpx
Buhari Says He Looks Forward To Strengthened Relationship Between Nigeria, US

January 21, 2021017
As Joe Biden is installed as the 46th President of the United States, alongside his Vice Kamala Harris, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he looks forward to a strengthened relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

The president stated this in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

Buhari said that he hopes that both countries can work together to help Nigeria tackle major issues bedeviling the country.

READ ALSO: Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family (See Video)

He said, “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for the strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties, and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

