Buhari Satisfied With Existing Bilateral Ties With Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari shared his satisfaction with the Nigeria-Turkey bilateral ties with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on a call initiated by the former.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

It was also disclosed that Buhari revealed his desire for more participation of the Turkish Government in the Nigerian economy and support the country’s humanitarian needs in the northeast, a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

Buhari, during the call shared “a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.”

He showed “gratitude to Allah for sparing our lives and granting us the ability to perform the important obligations of the month of Ramadan.”