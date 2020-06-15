Buhari Sacks Managing Director of NBET Marilyn Amobi

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday approved the sacking of the Managing Director, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, PLC (NBET), Dr Marilyn Amobi.

In January this year, Buhari had overruled the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, by reversing the suspension of Amobi, who at the time was accused of several official misdemeanor.

The agency was also moved from the Ministry of Power, where it hitherto resided, and taken to the Ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, Amobi has had a running battle with some members of the National Assembly who insisted on probing her, with the latest allegation being that as MD of NBET she was allegedly still running a private firm outside the country in breach of Nigerian laws.

The erstwhile NBET boss has, however, denied all the allegations levelled against her at various times.

Announcing the decision to terminate Amobi’s appointment, the Minister of Power, Mamman, through his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, stated that she will be replaced by Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

“In furtherance of the reorganisation/ realignments in the power sector, the honourable Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, announces the appointment of a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, PLC.

“He is Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

“He is to succeed Dr. Marilyn Amobi, as substantive Managing Director/CEO, while the former MD is to hand over and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect,” the statement said.

It added that Eweluka, a lawyer, comes to the position with over 20 years experience, spanning private practice, academics and the power sector.

“He is a specialist on privatisation and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration,” it stated.

