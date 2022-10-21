Buhari Reveals What Fueled Corruption In Civil Service

Nepotism, cronyism, political patronage, a lack of transparency, and accountability, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, are some of the issues that have exacerbated corruption in the Civil Service.

He made the remarks on Friday in Abuja, during the presentation of excellence awards to individuals and organizations who have excelled in various sectors of the government and economy.

President Buhari praised former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan for his contribution to peacebuilding during an award ceremony organized in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The President recalled that Jonathan started it in the Niger Delta region and that it has now been deployed to ensure peace in many parts of Africa as Jonathan led mediation talks in various parts of the world.

Buhari stated that the inaugural awards he presented to 44 eminent personalities, including sixteen governors, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, were based on empirical evidence of performance and dedication to service rather than politics.