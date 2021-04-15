Buhari Returns Home From Medical trip To UK

April 15, 2021 67

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from his medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The President returned on Thursday after a routine medical check up in the UK on March 30.

Confirming this was Buhari’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad on Twitter stating, “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja this afternoon, after a private trip to London, the United Kingdom.”

Receiving the president was the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and other top government officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Explaining the reason for the president’s trip to the United Kingdom, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “It is a routine medical check-up; the President has undertaken this with a set of doctors that he has retained over many years.”

This is one of the president’s many trips to the UK for medical reasons since taking up office in 2015.