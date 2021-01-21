fbpx
Buhari Retains Bala Usman As NPA MD

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Buhari Retains Bala Usman As NPA MD

January 21, 2021024
Buhari Retains Bala Usman As NPA MD

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has been given another five-year tenure in charge by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a Femi Adesina signed statement released Thursday, Buhari also okayed the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone) as Chairman.

READ ALSO: FG Yet To Release ₦10 billion For COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Development – NIPRD

Other members of the Board include Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

The statement added that the President has equally approved Board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization. They are: Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are: Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.

About Author

Buhari Retains Bala Usman As NPA MD
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Dangote Foundation MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20200105

Dangote Foundation to Support Kwara Women with ₦160 million Micro-grant

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has concluded arrangement with the Kwara state government to provide N160 million micro-grants to 16,000 rural women across the state. This, the Foundation believes would
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
June 16, 2016335

AIB Kicks For 10% Increase in Tax on Flight Ticket Sales

The Accident and Investiga­tion Bureau, AIB, has demanded an upward review of tickets sales tax paid by airlines in the country from the cur­rent five per cent to 10 per cent. Commissioner/CEO of AIB,
Read More
November 14, 2013019

Reps To Probe Federal Housing Authority Over N13bn Fraud

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday revealed that it will carry out a three-day inquiry to probe the N13 billion scam in the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). To this en
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon