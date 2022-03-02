Buhari Requests Senate To Confirm Appointment Of MPC Members

March 2, 2022 326

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the senate to confirm the appointment of two new members into the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and approve the reappointment of five other members.

The duo of Mohammed Salisu and Moa Ohaegbe were newly appointed. While the appointments of Micheal Obada, Festus Adeola, Aliyu Sanusi, Robert Asuquo and Aliyu Ahmed were also renewed.

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday’s plenary, the president stated that his request was in accordance to section 5 (4) of the CBN Act.

“Pursuant to section 5(4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the senate of the under listed two new members and the reappointment of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN,”

Meanwhile, the nomination of Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa as a Non-Executive Commissioner on the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been confirmed by the upper legislative chamber.

He was confirmed on Tuesday after the close consideration of a formally registered report by the Senate Committee on Communications.