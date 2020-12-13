Buhari Replaces Pondei, Appoints Akwa NDDC Interim Administrator

December 13, 2020 32

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Effiong Akwa, as the interim administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), spokesman Femi Adesina said on Saturday.

President Buhari approves interim administrator for the NDDC



He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) December 12, 2020

Mr Akwa is the Commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

He is expected to assume leadership of the NDDC until the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the President.

President Buhari ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC in October 2019 following persistent allegations of financial misappropriation within the development agency.

In February 2020, BizWatch Nigeria had reported that President Buhari appointed Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director of the NDDC.

President Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

Pondei has been under investigation over allegations of misconduct. During a committee hearing in July 2020, Pondei fainted thereby stalling the hearing.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that arlier this month, a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted an order restraining the Managing Director of NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, Mr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

Mr Akwa’s appointment is expected to fill in the gap created by the legal restrictions, Mr Adesina said.

The new interim NDDC Chief is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

RELATED STORIES: Top 7 Things to Know About The ₦40 billion NDDC Probe

Buhari Extends Tenure of NDDC Interim Management Committee

BREAKING: NDDC MD Faints During Committee Hearing

NDDC: Court Issues Order Restraining Pondei, Others From Performing Official Duties

Forensic Audit to Take Over NDDC Files