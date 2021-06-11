Buhari Replaces NBC Boss With Balarabe Illelah

fbpx
June 11, 2021059
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday announced the appointment of a veteran broadcaster, Mr Balarabe Ilelah, as the new Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Ilelah replaces erstwhile DG, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba.

He said Mr Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance.

The NBC had in the past week directed broadcast stations to suspend their Twitter handles amid the ban on the use of Twitter in the country.

The agency under the leadership of the Idabacha also asked social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube as well as and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for broadcast licences.

Ife Ogunfuwa
