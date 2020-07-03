Buhari Renews Appointments of 12 Non-career Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, broke the news in a statement on Thursday.

The appointments of George Oguntade, high commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Sylvanus Nsofor, ambassador to the United States, were not renewed.

Oguntade, 80, is from Ogun while Nsofor, 85, is from Imo state.

The president congratulated those whose appointments were renewed, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.

He also assured Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

“The assurance from the president became necessary following recent complaints after the announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured,” the statement read.

“The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, & the President will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.”

Below is the list of the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed:

NOMINEES STATE Uzoma Emenike Abia Yusuf Tuggar Bauchi Muhammad Madugu Bauchi Baba Jida Borno Uyigue Oghogho Edo Eniola Ajayi Ekiti Deborah Iliya Kaduna Mohammed Rimi Katsina Tijjani Muhammad-Bande Kebbi Modupe Irele Lagos Adeyinka Asekun Ogun Goni Bura Yobe

Source: The Cable