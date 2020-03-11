Buhari Reconstitutes NIMASA, NPA Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstituted the Boards of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The board members will be inaugurated on Friday by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, indicated that the NIMASA Board has Okorie Asita as its Chairman and Bashir Jamoh as Director General.

Other members are Victor Ochei (executive director, Carbotage); Chudi Offordile (executive director, Admin and Finance); Shehu Ahmed (executive director, Operations); Adekola Adefemi (member); Mohammed D. Abubakar (member) and Hassan Rasaq Mahmud (member).

For the NPA Board, Chief Akin Ricketts is the Chairman; Mohammed Koko (executive director), Prof. Idris Abdulkadir (executive director), Onari Brown (executive director) and Ghazali Muhamed (member).

Others are Sen. John Akpanuadehe (member), Sen. Binta Masi Garba (member); Alh. Mustapha Aminu Dutse (member) and Abdulwahab Adeshina (member).

The statement emphasized that Hadiza Bala Usman remains the Managing Director of NPA.

Source: Ships & Ports