Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, Others

August 20, 20210121
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday announced the reappointed of Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term.

Others reappointed by the President include Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who will serve as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for another five years; and Hamid Bobboyi, who will serve as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second term of four years.

Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe was reappointed as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years; and Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.

These reappointments were disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from August 1, 2021.

“Also reappointed is Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.

“It will be recalled that Mr. President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, Others
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

