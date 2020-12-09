Buhari Reappoints Ahmed Kuru as AMCON Director

December 9, 2020 20

Ahmed Kuru has reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as managing director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for a final term of five years.

This was disclosed on Monday, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity.

Buhari also reappointed Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail as executive directors of AMCON.

According to the statement, this was contained in a letter to Ahmed Lawan, senate president, seeking confirmation by senate in accordance with section 10(1) of AMCON Act, 2010.

Similarly, Buhari asked the senate to confirm nominations of Bello Hassan as managing director and Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as executive director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This is in compliance with sections 5(4) and 8(3) of NDIC Act, 2010.

“The two nominees are to succeed Umaru Ibrahim and Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as managing director and executive director (operations) respectively,” the statement read.

It further said that Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as executive director of corporate services at NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.