Buhari Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Achieve SDGs By 2030

March 19, 2021 106

President Buhari at the virtual launch of the $890 million grant, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He pledged that his administration would continue to work with fellow Heads of State and Governments across the continent to ensure sustained high-level political engagement to achieve the SDG goals.

President Buhari also commended the work of Nigeria’s Country Coordinating Mechanism, under the leadership of the Minister of Health.

The President recounted that the strong partnership between the Government and people of Nigeria and Global Fund, dating back to 2002, had contributed immensely to saving lives, especially of women and children.

According to him over the last two decades, joint efforts with the Global Fund, the United States Government, the United Nations, and other Development Partners, had succeeded in bringing about a significant reduction in new infections, morbidity, and mortality from HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

He attributed the improvements to the effective alignment of our various national investments, using the most recent evidence to inform policies, strategies, and plans.

”The thrust of our Government in the health sector is to ensure that investments get health systems strengthening focus, as the most efficient way to utilize available resources and position Nigeria on the path to the sustainability of health programmes.

”The Minister of Health is pursuing this trajectory,” he said.