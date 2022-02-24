Buhari Reacts As Nigerians Beg For Evacuation From Ukraine

February 24, 2022 132

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the evacuation calls from Nigerians, as the disagreement between Russia and Ukraine continues.

As explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, many Nigerians took to social media to plead with the Buhari-led government for evacuation of their loved ones in the Eastern European country.

Reacting to the evacuation call, the Buhari-led government issued an advisory to Nigerians in Ukraine, saying they are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

“The embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety,” the Nigerian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, said in a statement shared on Twitter by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

In the statement, the Nigerian government under Buhari’s watch also asked students seeking temporary relocation to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/ agents.

“In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter,” the embassy told students.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, be assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times. it will always avail you of updates when necessary,” it said.

Nigerians who do not feel safe in their current locations are similarly advised to make private arrangements to move to places they consider safer.

“The embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements they should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired,” the statement added.