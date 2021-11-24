fbpx

Buhari Puts The Inauguration of New NNPC board On Hold Indefinitely

November 24, 20210163
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has put on hold the inauguration of the newly constituted board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Mustapha made the disclosure via a statement released on Tuesday stating that a new date will be announced by the government soon

The inauguration was previously scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 24.

Petrol Subsidy Removal: FG To Offer N5,000 Monthly Grant To 40m Nigerians – Zainab Ahmed

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, 2021, until further notice,” the statement reads.

“A new date for the inauguration of the board will be announced in due course. “We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please.”

Buhari had appointed the new board members of the NNPC in September, and fixed a two-year timeline for the incorporation of NNPC Limited.

Ifeanyi Ararume was appointed as the chairman of the board while Mele Kolo Kyari and Umar I. Ajiya will serve as chief executive officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Other board members include; Tajudeen Umar (north-east), Lami O. Ahmed (north-central), Mohammed Lawal (north-west), Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (south-east), Constance Harry Marshal (south-south), and Pius Akinyelure (south-west).

