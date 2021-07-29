Buhari Promises 50% Increase in Education Budget By 2023

July 29, 2021 93

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to implement 50 percent increase in the budgetary allocation to the education sector in the next two years.

The president pledged to gradually improve on the 20 per cent budgetary allocation to the educaton sector on Wednesday, while delivering a speech at the Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom.

He also promised to improve the capacities of teachers and deploy financial resources for interventions in the edcucation sector.

In a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, ​Femi Adesina, Buhari was quoted the president as saying, “I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya to affirm our commitment to improve learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers and mobilizing additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.

“Let us therefore raise our hands in solidarity to build a more secure and prosperous future for our children.”