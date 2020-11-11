Buhari Presides Over Weekly FEC Meeting

November 11, 2020 14

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started about 10am has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, physically present.

Also physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and Environment, Mahmood Muhammad.

READ ALSO: Singles’ Day: World’s Largest Online Shopping Begins in China

Other members of the cabinet are participating virtually in the weekly meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Meanwhile, cabinet observed a minute silence in honour of the late Babatunde Lawal, who until his death, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Deputy Secretary of cabinet.