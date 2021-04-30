fbpx
Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting

April 30, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a Security Meeting at the Statehouse in Abuja.

The meeting is taking place at the First Lady Conference room as renovations in the Council Chambers is still ongoing.

In attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation-Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others present are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.

