Buhari Presides over FEC Virtual Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the seventh virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and 11 Ministers are also physically attending the meeting.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers include those of Information and Culture, Finance, Budget and National Planning, State-Finance, Transportation, Justice, State-Education, Humanitarian Affairs, Water Resources, and Environment.

Other Ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

At the commencement of the meeting, soon after the arrival of President Buhari, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Works, Major General John Obada (Rtd), who died on Saturday July 13, after a brief illness.

The late Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff from 1970-1971, and later served as Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.

He also served as the Commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in 2006.

Source: VON