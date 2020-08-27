Buhari Presides over Council of State Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be presiding over a council of state meeting in the State House, Abuja after convening a Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, August 26.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, alongside the president’s chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Other former Nigerian leaders like, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar were also in attendance. However, most attended virtually.

Council of State ongoing: Former President Jonathan attending in person. H.E Gen Ibrahim Babangida GCFR, H. E. Ernest Shonekan GCFR, H. E. Gen. Yakubu Gowon GCFR, H. E. Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR, Justices Walter Onnoghen and Mahmood Mohammed, and others attending virtually. pic.twitter.com/smoJFQ5AMC — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) August 27, 2020

More still, attorney-general and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Mallam Mohammed Bello, the minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were physically present.

A statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina indicates that Jonathan who is a Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) briefed the president on Wednesday, August 26.

Receiving the briefings, President Buhari said the priority in the Republic of Mali now should be securing the country, which is largely occupied by terrorists.

The Nigerian leader made the statement ahead of an extraordinary virtual summit by ECOWAS heads of state and leaders, scheduled for Friday, August 28. President Buhari stressed: “About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests.”

