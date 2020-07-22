Buhari Presides Over 9th Virtual FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the ninth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 09:00 GMT, has Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers include those of Information and Culture, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Youth and Sports Development, Justice, Works and Housing, Interior and State-Education.

Other Ministers are participating from their respective offices in Abuja.

At the commencement of the meeting, soon after the arrival of President Buhari, a minute silence was observed in honour of a former Minister of Water Resources, Ismaila Isa Futua, who died on Monday after a brief illness.

The late Ismaila Isa served as Water resources Minister during the civilian administration of the late Shehu Shagari.

Details later…

Source: VON