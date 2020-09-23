Buhari Presides Over 16th Virtual Cabinet Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 16th virtual cabinet meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at 09:00 GMT and it has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari physically in attendance.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and State-Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Other Ministers are all participating in the weekly cabinet meeting form their various offices in Abuja.

