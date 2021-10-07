Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Amid Tight Security

October 7, 2021 101

There is tight security at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday morning ahead of the presentation of the 2022 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had on Wednesday written to both chambers of the National Assembly informing the lawmakers of his plans to present the 2022 budget estimate before them by 12 noon.

The 2022 budget estimate has a projection of N16.39 trillion.

President Buhari had submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the NASS.

Details later…