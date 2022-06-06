Buhari Prefers Lawan As APC Consensus Candidate, Says Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari prefers Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the consensus presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is according to the ruling party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu made this known at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Abuja.

According to the APC national chairman, other aspirants including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and David Umahi, among others will however be allowed to contest the primary at the convention holding tomorrow (Tuesday, June 7) at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

More to follow…